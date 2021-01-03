UrduPoint.com
1205 Accused Arrested In A Week

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 03rd January 2021 | 08:20 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2021 ) :Karachi Police during its drive against criminals arrested over 1205 suspects from different parts of the megalopolis during this week.

Over 126 kg of hashish, 6.79 kg of heroin, 23 grams of Ice, 105 different types of illegal weapons including ammunition and weapons used in looting the citizens were seized from the arrested criminals, informed the spokesperson to Karachi Police on Sunday.

As many as three encounters took place in city during this week in which two accused were arrested.

The Anti Vehicle Lifting Cell Karachi arrested nine vehicle/ motorcycle and recovered 7 stolen motorcycles.

A total of 51 snatched/ stolen motorcycles and three vehicles were also recovered by the police.

