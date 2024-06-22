1206 patients treated in THQ Hospital Hazro during eid holidays

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2024) Medical Superintendent (MS) Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Hazro Dr Shaukat Mehmood has said doctors were available round the clock for emergency and medical assistance of patients during Eid-ul-Azha holidays.

He said that nurses and other staff performed their duties well and 1206 patients were treated during the three days of the Eid holidays.

He said that treatment was done and no patient was referred to any other hospital while special arrangements were made for the patients of Congo virus spread by animals. Among the total 1206 patients, 132 patients injured in accidents, seven delivery cases and 20 dialysis patients are also included, he added.

MS appreciated the services of all the staff on excellent duty.