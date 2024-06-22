Open Menu

1206 Patients Treated In THQ Hospital Hazro During Eid Holidays

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 22, 2024 | 05:10 PM

1206 patients treated in THQ Hospital Hazro during eid holidays

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2024) Medical Superintendent (MS) Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Hazro Dr Shaukat Mehmood has said doctors were available round the clock for emergency and medical assistance of patients during Eid-ul-Azha holidays.

He said that nurses and other staff performed their duties well and 1206 patients were treated during the three days of the Eid holidays.

He said that treatment was done and no patient was referred to any other hospital while special arrangements were made for the patients of Congo virus spread by animals. Among the total 1206 patients, 132 patients injured in accidents, seven delivery cases and 20 dialysis patients are also included, he added.

MS appreciated the services of all the staff on excellent duty.

Related Topics

Injured Holidays Congo Hazro All

Recent Stories

Interior Minister directs for strict security plan ..

Interior Minister directs for strict security plan for foreigners

2 hours ago
 Elon Musk publicly criticizes Malinda French Gates ..

Elon Musk publicly criticizes Malinda French Gates for supporting President Bide ..

2 hours ago
 Sonakshi Sinha,  Zaheer Iqbal's mehndi function p ..

Sonakshi Sinha,  Zaheer Iqbal's mehndi function photos storm social media

3 hours ago
 Babar Azam considers legal action over misconduct ..

Babar Azam considers legal action over misconduct allegations

4 hours ago
 ICC approves proposed schedule for Champions Troph ..

ICC approves proposed schedule for Champions Trophy 2025

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 June 2024

8 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 June 2024

8 hours ago
 Tribunal seeks election record for 6 constituencie ..

Tribunal seeks election record for 6 constituencies

18 hours ago
 EAD, ADB sign $250 mln promoting sustainable PPP p ..

EAD, ADB sign $250 mln promoting sustainable PPP program loan

18 hours ago
 71st birth anniversary of Benazir Bhutto celebrate ..

71st birth anniversary of Benazir Bhutto celebrated in Abbottabad

18 hours ago
 Mohsin Naqvi condemns IED explosion near security ..

Mohsin Naqvi condemns IED explosion near security forces vehicles in Karak

18 hours ago
 Canal off take from Sukkur Barrage suspended as re ..

Canal off take from Sukkur Barrage suspended as repair of damaged gates starts

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan