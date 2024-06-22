1206 Patients Treated In THQ Hospital Hazro During Eid Holidays
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 22, 2024 | 05:10 PM
ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2024) Medical Superintendent (MS) Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Hazro Dr Shaukat Mehmood has said doctors were available round the clock for emergency and medical assistance of patients during Eid-ul-Azha holidays.
He said that nurses and other staff performed their duties well and 1206 patients were treated during the three days of the Eid holidays.
He said that treatment was done and no patient was referred to any other hospital while special arrangements were made for the patients of Congo virus spread by animals. Among the total 1206 patients, 132 patients injured in accidents, seven delivery cases and 20 dialysis patients are also included, he added.
MS appreciated the services of all the staff on excellent duty.
Recent Stories
Interior Minister directs for strict security plan for foreigners
Elon Musk publicly criticizes Malinda French Gates for supporting President Bide ..
Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal's mehndi function photos storm social media
Babar Azam considers legal action over misconduct allegations
ICC approves proposed schedule for Champions Trophy 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 June 2024
Tribunal seeks election record for 6 constituencies
EAD, ADB sign $250 mln promoting sustainable PPP program loan
71st birth anniversary of Benazir Bhutto celebrated in Abbottabad
Mohsin Naqvi condemns IED explosion near security forces vehicles in Karak
Canal off take from Sukkur Barrage suspended as repair of damaged gates starts
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Balochistan accommodated all sectors, initiates flagship projects in budget 2024-25: Nosherwani2 minutes ago
-
Geneva seminar shows concern over plight of Kashmiri women, children afflicted by colonialism in Ind ..2 minutes ago
-
Suspected killer arrested, 18 others detained in massive search operation12 minutes ago
-
ECO countries' including Pak's carpet design displayed at Tehran carpets exhibition22 minutes ago
-
Bilawal condemns attack on security forces22 minutes ago
-
KP govt neglecting rights of Province: Muqam32 minutes ago
-
PM attends funeral of sepoy Haroon William42 minutes ago
-
Police arrested motorcycle thef42 minutes ago
-
Deputy PM chairs second meeting on medical education42 minutes ago
-
Three arrested for abusing, threatening woman1 hour ago
-
Police apprehend accused who fled after requesting mobile phone for call1 hour ago
-
Dow University authorised to conduct MBBS/BDS admission tests in Sindh1 hour ago