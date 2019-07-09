12,087 riders challaned for not wearing helmet, Rs 18,13050 fined

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2019 ) :The Karachi Police on Tuesday challaned around 12,087 motorcyclists for not wearing helmet and recovered Rs. 18,13050 in terms of fine on 9th day of the special campaign titled "No Helmet -No Ride".

According to a spokesman of the Traffic Police Karachi, the traffic police impounded 7,929 motorcycles.

The South District Traffic Police issued 2851 tickets, City 1153, Central 1902, East 1813, Korangi 898, West 2895 and Malir 575 on the 9th day of the campaign.

Meanwhile, the civil society has highly appreciated the campaign and expressed hope that it will help save life of motorcyclists in case of any accident.