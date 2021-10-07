120th birth anniversary of Comrade Hyder Bux Jatoi observed

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2021 ) :Sindh Hari Committee (SHC) on Thursday observed 120th birth anniversary of Comrade Hyder Bux Jatoi and glowing tributes were paid to the great peasant leader of the Sub-Continent.

The main ceremony was organized at Babai Sindh House and was presided over by Sindh Hari Committee President Samar Hyder Jatoi.

Prominent lawyer Advocate Yousif Leghari, eminent broadcaster Naseer Mirza, Taj Mari, Prof. Imdad Chandio. Prof. Majeed Chandio, Comrade Salih Billo and others also attended the ceremony.

While paying tribute to the late peasant leader, they said Comrade Hyder Bux Jatoi was a multi-faceted personality.

Comrade Jatoi was a scholar, writer, poet and a revolutionary leader who introduced new trends in politics, they added.

They said that there was a need to follow the footprints of Comrade Hyder Bux Jatoi so that peasants' issues could be resolved.

Meanwhile a cake cutting ceremony was held and a large number of people visited the grave of late Hyder Bux Jatoi and offered fateha for the departed soul.

Sindh Hari Committee's another faction also organized a birth anniversary ceremony in which Akbar Khan Jatoi and others participated.

A cake was also cut by committee leaders and tributes were also presented to Comrade Jatoi.