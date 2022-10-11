121 arrested with drugs

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2022 ) :District Police officer (DPO) Muhammad Tariq Aziz on Tuesday reviewed performance regarding law and order besides taking action against drug dealers and weapon holders on Tuesday.

The DPO was briefed that police had arrested 121 drug pushers during the last month in a special crackdown across the district and recovered 39.

4-kg hashish,3.7-kg opium, 5,764 liters of liquor and unearthed four distilleries .

Police also recovered seven Kalashnikovs,23 rifles, 41 guns,146 pistols and 1,305 roundsfrom the accused.

The DPO directed officials to continue the crackdown on drug pushers on a daily basis.