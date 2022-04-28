UrduPoint.com

121 Drivers Fined For Overcharging Commuters

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 28, 2022 | 06:18 PM

District administration Peshawar on Thursday fined 121 drivers for overcharging, during a pre-Eid-ul-Fitr crackdown here

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2022 ) :District administration Peshawar on Thursday fined 121 drivers for overcharging, during a pre-Eid-ul-Fitr crackdown here.

The officers of the district administration along with Regional Transport Authority (RTA) and Traffic Police inspected public transport on exit routes and bus stations of the provincial metropolis and fined most of the drivers for overcharging the commuters. The additional fare collected was later returned to the commuters, according to a news release issued.

On the directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Shafiullah Khan the officers of the district administration along with other stakeholders carried out inspection of the public transport on bus stations on Kohat and Charsadda Roads, Karkhano Market, Peshawar Bus Terminal, General Bus Stands and other exits of the districts and collectively checked over 2,000 transport vehicles.

Out of the total, drivers of 121 vehicles were fined on the spot for exorbitant prices.

Deputy Commissioner, Peshawar has deployed joint teams of officers of the district administration, RTA and Traffic Police to monitor the public transport and authorised them to take legal action against the driver concerned in case of overcharging.

In this connection, a control room has also been established in the DC office that will remain operational 24/7 and in case of overcharging, the commuters can lodge their complaint on 091-9211338.

