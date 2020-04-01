121 individuals tested at D.I.Khan quarantine proved negative, Chief Minister brief NCC on Corona

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has disclosed that corona tests of 121 individuals kept at quarantine centers in D.I.Khan have been reported negative and they would be sent to their homes from today for home quarantines.

Those who have been tested include individuals hailing from Islamabad, Faisalabad, Gujrat and other parts of the country as well.

This he said while attending a meeting of the National Coordination Committee on Corona through a video link held under the chair of Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday.

Besides, Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa and concerned Federal Ministers including Chief Ministers of all the provinces, Gilgit Baltistan and Azad Kashmir through video links attended the meeting.

Chief Minister Mahmood Khan briefed the forum about the latest situation of corona in the province, steps taken by the provincial government to prevent its outbreak and the arrangement made by his government for the treatment of corona effected people.

Mahmood Khan said that the provincial government had made a procurement of worth Rs 1.5 billion for provision of necessary medical equipments to health service delivery outlets and Personal Protective Equipments for the frontline health workers adding that the procurement process was being expedited and improved on daily basis.

He further informed that during the last couple of weeks the testing capacity for suspected corona patients in public sector hospitals in the province had been increased two folds and its being further increased on war footings.

"At the movement there is sufficient stock of commodities of daily use in the province", the Chief Minister said and added that an effective mechanism of monitoring and surveillance has been put in place to keep close eyes on hoarders.

Mahmood Khan stressed the need for close coordination amongst the provinces for safe exchange of the members of Tableeghi Jummat presently quarantined in different parts of the country.