121 Medical Officers Appointed In PIMS Hospital

Faizan Hashmi 29 seconds ago Sat 24th August 2019 | 01:23 PM

121 new medical officers have been appointed in Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS)

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 24th August, 2019) 121 new medical officers have been appointed in Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) here .According to health department spokesman that, 121 medical officers were appointed through public service commission while their duty joining period has also been extended.

They can join duty in PIMS hospital till 31 August.According to Prime Minister special assistant to health that, government has fulfilled their promise, more facilities will be given to public. According to PM vision reforms are continuing in health department, he added.

Your Thoughts and Comments

