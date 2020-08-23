121 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Punjab

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2020 ) ::No death related to coronavirus was reported in Punjab while the number of corona patients reached 96,178 after the registration of 121 new cases during the last 24 hours.

Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department said on Sunday that 2188 deaths were recorded with recovery of 91,150 patients in the province.

The P&SHD confirmed that 27 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lahore, 2 in Sheikhupura, 26 in Rawalpindi, 1 in Attock, 1 in Jehlum, 1 in Chakwal, 15 in Gujranwala, 3 in Sialkot, 10 in Mandi Bahauddin, 3 in Multan, 1 in Vehari, 4 in Faisalabad, 1 in Chiniot, 4 in Toba Tek Singh, 1 in Jhang, 4 in Rahimyar Khan, 1 in Sargodha, 1 in Mianwali, 1 in Khushab, 2 in Bahawalpur, 1 in Dera Ghazi Khan, 1 in Muzaffargarh, 1 in Okara and 8 in Sahiwal districts during the last 24 hours.

The Punjab health department conducted 866,235 tests forCOVID-19 so far.