121 New Cases Of COVID-19 Reported In Punjab On Thursday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 seconds ago Thu 01st July 2021 | 08:43 PM

Novel coronavirus claimed 8 lives while 121 new cases of Covid-19 were reported and 174 citizens recovered in Punjab during the last 24 hours and total number of cases reached 346,301

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2021 ) :Novel coronavirus claimed 8 lives while 121 new cases of Covid-19 were reported and 174 citizens recovered in Punjab during the last 24 hours and total number of cases reached 346,301.

According to the data shared by the spokesperson of Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD), the total death toll reached 10,755 while 327,168 cases recovered so far in the province. As per the data provided by the P&SHD, currently 8,378 patients are under treatment in different hospitals.

The Health department conducted 17,107 tests for COVID-19 during the last 24 hours.

In the last 24 hours, Punjab has vaccinated 183,266 citizens at its 669 Covid-Vaccine centres. The total number of vaccinated people reached 8,602,624 in the province.

The Punjab Health department has urged the masses to follow SOPs for their protection and cover their faces with masks. The people should wash their hands with soap several times in a day to protect themselves from COVID-19.

Contact 1033 immediately on symptoms of coronavirus, the Healthcare department urged the citizens.

