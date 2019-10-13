121 power pilferers caught in in South Punjab

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2019 ) ::The Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) caught 121 power pilferers in South Punjab on Sunday.

Teams raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh,Bahawalnagar, Khanewal and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of 173,000 units, an Mepco spokesman said.

A sum of over Rs 2.9 million was imposed on pilferers while FIRs were got registered against 27 of them on charges of tampering metres.