UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

121 Power Pilferers Caught In In South Punjab

Sumaira FH 37 seconds ago Sun 13th October 2019 | 03:30 PM

121 power pilferers caught in in South Punjab

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2019 ) ::The Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) caught 121 power pilferers in South Punjab on Sunday.

Teams raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh,Bahawalnagar, Khanewal and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of 173,000 units, an Mepco spokesman said.

A sum of over Rs 2.9 million was imposed on pilferers while FIRs were got registered against 27 of them on charges of tampering metres.

Related Topics

Multan Punjab Company Dera Ghazi Khan Bahawalnagar Khanewal Muzaffargarh Rahimyar Khan Vehari Sunday Million Sahiwal

Recent Stories

Al Jalila Foundation celebrates completion of 20th ..

2 hours ago

ERC continues aid efforts in Aden, Yemen

4 hours ago

UAE calls for pulling Turkish, other foreign force ..

5 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Oct 13, 2019 in Pakistan

5 hours ago

Local Press: UAE-Saudi assistance to Sudan timely

6 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

6 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.