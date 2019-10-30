121 power pilferers caught in Multan

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2019 ) : Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) caught 121 power pilferers in various parts of the South Punjab during the last 24 hours.

A Mepco official said on Wednesday that Mepco teams accompanied by task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of 155,000 units.

A fine of over Rs 2.6 million was imposed on power pilferers while FIRs were got registered against eight of them on the charges of tampering with body of meters, direct supply, installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.