UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

121 Power Pilferers Caught In Multan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 30th October 2019 | 07:59 PM

121 power pilferers caught in Multan

Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) caught 121 power pilferers in various parts of the South Punjab during the last 24 hours

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2019 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) caught 121 power pilferers in various parts of the South Punjab during the last 24 hours.

A Mepco official said on Wednesday that Mepco teams accompanied by task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of 155,000 units.

A fine of over Rs 2.6 million was imposed on power pilferers while FIRs were got registered against eight of them on the charges of tampering with body of meters, direct supply, installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.

Related Topics

Multan Dead Punjab Company Fine Sahiwal Dera Ghazi Khan Bahawalnagar Khanewal Muzaffargarh Rahimyar Khan Vehari Million

Recent Stories

ADNOC CEO participates in Annual Future Investment ..

5 seconds ago

Fujairah oil product stocks rise on large build in ..

16 minutes ago

Smog in Pakistan is only because of fire in Indian ..

25 minutes ago

Strict action will be taken if marchers enter in R ..

39 minutes ago

Naseem Shah puts Central Punjab on top

43 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Chairman of Raytheon Co ..

46 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.