121 power pilferers held in a day in South Punjab

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2020 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) caught 121 power pilferers during separate operations throughout the South Punjab in a day, an official of Mepco said on Friday.

Mepco teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of 178,000 units, Mepco spokesman said.

A sum of over Rs 2.6 million was imposed as fine on power pilferers and registered FIRs against one of them over involvement in tampering meters, direct supply, installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.