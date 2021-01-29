UrduPoint.com
121 Power Pilferers Nabbed In A Day In South Punjab

Faizan Hashmi 39 seconds ago Fri 29th January 2021 | 06:20 PM

121 power pilferers nabbed in a day in South Punjab

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2021 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) have caught 121 power pilferers during separate operations launched throughout the South Punjab in a day, Mepco official said on Friday.

Mepco teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of over 135,000 electricity units.

A sum of over Rs 2.1 million fine was imposed them over Involvement in tampering with body of meters, direct supply, Installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.

