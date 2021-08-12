UrduPoint.com

121 Power Pilferers Nabbed In A Day In South Punjab

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 12th August 2021 | 09:10 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2021 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) have caught 121 power pilferers during separate operations launched throughout the South Punjab in a day, Mepco official said on Thursday.

Mepco teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh,Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of over 221,000 electricity units.

A sum of over Rs 3.6 million fine was imposed on them while FIRs were registered against eight of them over Involvement in tampering with body of meters, direct supply, Installing loop in meters,slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.

