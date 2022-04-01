UrduPoint.com

121 Power Pilferers Nabbed In A Day In South Punjab

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 01, 2022 | 08:57 PM

Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) have caught 121 power pilferers during separate operations launched throughout the South Punjab in a day, MEPCO official said on Friday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2022 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) have caught 121 power pilferers during separate operations launched throughout the South Punjab in a day, MEPCO official said on Friday.

MEPCO teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and DG Khan and detected theft of 163,000 electricity units.

A sum of over Rs 2.9 million fine was imposed while three cases were logged againstthe power pilferers over Involvement in tampering with body of meters, direct supply, Installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.

