121 rescuers employees regularized

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2021 ) :Director-General Punjab Emergency Service Department (PESD) Dr Rizwan Naseer on Monday regularized the services of 121 rescuers on the recommendations of the scrutiny committee, here on Monday.

According to the PESD spokesperson, a total of 121 rescue employees were regularized who were recruited on a contract basis in 2015. Out of them, 12 were station coordinators (SCs) of BPS-14, five shift-incharges of BPS-12, whereas, 52 of BPS-11 of them 28 fire rescuers, 20 computer telephone wireless operators (CTWOs), 13 emergency medical technicians (EMTs) and one maintenance technician (MT) and 42 rescue drivers of (BPS-4).

Out of 3400 contractual rescue employees, 2,439 rescuers had been regularized phase-wise under the Punjab Emergency Service Act, 2006 (Amended up to 2021).

While signing the regularization order, DG PESD congratulated rescuers on the regularization of their services and said that this was an acknowledgment of their services for this life-saving emergency service.

He expressed that the regularization of the rescuers would definitely enhance their level of motivation and sense of safety to work with more devotion and professionalism.