1210 barren acres converted into fertile land through drip irrigation system

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2022 ) :Punjab Agriculture Department converted 1210 barren acres into fertile land through drip irrigation system in South Punjab.

According to official sources, the work on different uplift schemes of agriculture department was heading forward with rapid pace in south Punjab.

South Punjab is hub of agriculture. It is for the first time that separate Rs 11 billion have been earmarked for uplift of agriculture sector of South Punjab. Maximum efforts are being done to improve soil fertility by following different procedure and methodology.

Asif Raza, the Deputy Secretary Agriculture, in a statement observed that government was offering subsidy on modern drip, sprinkle and solar system to improve means of irrigation.

He informed that 687 laser land levellers were given to farmers on subsidize price.

Rs 250,000 subsidy is being against each laser land leveller.

In order to address the issue of climate change, the government is trying to bring maximum area under cultivation, he added.

Asif stated that South Punjab, once again, would emerge as centre of agriculture.

He noted that 75% population in South Punjab lived in rural areas.

The promotion of agriculture will surely facilitate peasants and improve rural economy.