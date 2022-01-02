UrduPoint.com

1210 Barren Acres Converted Into Fertile Land Through Drip Irrigation System

Muhammad Irfan Published January 02, 2022 | 12:10 PM

1210 barren acres converted into fertile land through drip irrigation system

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2022 ) :Punjab Agriculture Department converted 1210 barren acres into fertile land through drip irrigation system in South Punjab.

According to official sources, the work on different uplift schemes of agriculture department was heading forward with rapid pace in south Punjab.

South Punjab is hub of agriculture. It is for the first time that separate Rs 11 billion have been earmarked for uplift of agriculture sector of South Punjab. Maximum efforts are being done to improve soil fertility by following different procedure and methodology.

Asif Raza, the Deputy Secretary Agriculture, in a statement observed that government was offering subsidy on modern drip, sprinkle and solar system to improve means of irrigation.

He informed that 687 laser land levellers were given to farmers on subsidize price.

Rs 250,000 subsidy is being against each laser land leveller.

In order to address the issue of climate change, the government is trying to bring maximum area under cultivation, he added.

Asif stated that South Punjab, once again, would emerge as centre of agriculture.

He noted that 75% population in South Punjab lived in rural areas.

The promotion of agriculture will surely facilitate peasants and improve rural economy.

Related Topics

Punjab Agriculture Price Hub Government Pace (Pakistan) Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 January 2022

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 2nd January 2022

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 2nd January 2022

4 hours ago
 Football: English Premier League results

Football: English Premier League results

12 hours ago
 Football: English Premier League table

Football: English Premier League table

12 hours ago
 Security Forces Kill 6 Insurgents in Iran's Southe ..

Security Forces Kill 6 Insurgents in Iran's Southeast

12 hours ago
 Balochistan reports 6 more positive for coronaviru ..

Balochistan reports 6 more positive for coronavirus

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.