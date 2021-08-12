1,210 majaalis, 303 processions to be held in Sialkot district

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2021 ) :As many as 1,210 majalis and 303 big and small processions would be organised in Sialkot district during Muharram.

This was stated by Deputy Commissioner Tahir Farooq and District Police Officer (DPO) Abdul Ghaffar Qaisrani while talking to the administrations of the Imambargahs during their visit to Central Imambargah Adda Pasrurian and Central Imambargah Mistri Abdullah, here on Thursday.

They said that 40 A-category, 94 B-category, 169 C-category processions will be held across the district.

66 A-category, 152 B-category and 992 C-category majalis will be held, they added.

They said that fool-proof arrangements will be made for the security of processions and majalis, adding that the processions and majalis will be monitored through CCTV [closed circuit television] cameras. A control room has been established in the DPO office in this regard.

They also stressed the need for promotion of sectarian harmony, peace, brotherhood, love, affection tolerance and respect of humanity as well.