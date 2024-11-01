12,103 rescued during last month

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2024) The Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) rescued 12,103 people during

different emergencies in Faisalabad during the last month.

District Emergency Officer Zafar Iqbal said on Friday that Rescue 1122 received 13,111

emergency calls, including 3,082 about accidents, 8,557 about medical emergency,

130 about fire incidents, 304 crimes, four about drowning cases, 15 about building

collapse and 1019 miscellaneous calls.

The Rescue 1122 staffers responded to the emergency calls and succeeded in

rescuing 12,103 victims in addition to providing the first aid to 5,986 victims and

shifting 5,643 victims to different hospitals, he added.