Open Menu

12,103 Rescued During Last Month

Umer Jamshaid Published November 01, 2024 | 01:40 PM

12,103 rescued during last month

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2024) The Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) rescued 12,103 people during

different emergencies in Faisalabad during the last month.

District Emergency Officer Zafar Iqbal said on Friday that Rescue 1122 received 13,111

emergency calls, including 3,082 about accidents, 8,557 about medical emergency,

130 about fire incidents, 304 crimes, four about drowning cases, 15 about building

collapse and 1019 miscellaneous calls.

The Rescue 1122 staffers responded to the emergency calls and succeeded in

rescuing 12,103 victims in addition to providing the first aid to 5,986 victims and

shifting 5,643 victims to different hospitals, he added.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Fire Punjab Rescue 1122

Recent Stories

Three children among seven killed in Mastung blast

Three children among seven killed in Mastung blast

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 November 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 November 2024

5 hours ago
 Govt taking all possible measures to clean & green ..

Govt taking all possible measures to clean & green environment: Marriyum Aurangz ..

14 hours ago
 Why have Spain floods killed so many?

Why have Spain floods killed so many?

14 hours ago
 Federal Minister for Kashmir affairs and Gilgit Ba ..

Federal Minister for Kashmir affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Amir Muqam urges Ganda ..

14 hours ago
Amb Farooq commends Saudi media ministry for hosti ..

Amb Farooq commends Saudi media ministry for hosting Pakistan Week at Suwaidi Pa ..

14 hours ago
 PM, Sheikha Al Mayassa jointly inaugurate "MANZAR" ..

PM, Sheikha Al Mayassa jointly inaugurate "MANZAR" exhibition

14 hours ago
 Cheema hopeful 8th JMC to unveil new avenues of tr ..

Cheema hopeful 8th JMC to unveil new avenues of trade

14 hours ago
 Innovation, policy for advancing right to food hig ..

Innovation, policy for advancing right to food highlighted in World Food Day eve ..

14 hours ago
 UNICEF warns of ‘deadly’ consequences from Isr ..

UNICEF warns of ‘deadly’ consequences from Israel’s ban on UNRWA

14 hours ago
 Mohsin Naqvi accords stately welcome to Sikh yatre ..

Mohsin Naqvi accords stately welcome to Sikh yatrees at State Guest House

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan