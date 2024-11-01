12,103 Rescued During Last Month
Umer Jamshaid Published November 01, 2024 | 01:40 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2024) The Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) rescued 12,103 people during
different emergencies in Faisalabad during the last month.
District Emergency Officer Zafar Iqbal said on Friday that Rescue 1122 received 13,111
emergency calls, including 3,082 about accidents, 8,557 about medical emergency,
130 about fire incidents, 304 crimes, four about drowning cases, 15 about building
collapse and 1019 miscellaneous calls.
The Rescue 1122 staffers responded to the emergency calls and succeeded in
rescuing 12,103 victims in addition to providing the first aid to 5,986 victims and
shifting 5,643 victims to different hospitals, he added.
