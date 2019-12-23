1,211 drug-peddlers, gamblers arrested in Lahore

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2019 ) :The Lahore police have arrested 1,211 accused during its ongoing campaign against drug-peddlers and gamblers.

The City Division Police arrested 111, Cantt Division 130, Civil Lines Division 72, Sadar Division 74, Iqbal Town Division 60 whereas Model Town Division Police arrested 85 drug-peddlers during the crackdown.

The police also recovered 85-kg charas, 6-kg heroin, more than 5-kg opium, more than 6-kg Bhang, 20grm Ice and 6,888 litres of liquor from the arrested criminals. Police also recovered Rs 1080,000 from 679 criminals in its successful operation against gamblers.