121,310 students appeared for medical colleges' admission test: PMC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2020 ) :Pakistan Medical Commission's (PMC) has said that as many as 121,310 students on Sunday appeared for Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) examination throughout the country.

According to an official of PMC, total registered students for examination were 126,025 in addition to the 138 students who tested positive for COVID-19 and were absent for today's examination who were deferred to appear in the special MDCAT examination on December 13.

He said that the MDCAT took place at the designated centres under the strict implementation of the Coronavirus-related standard operating procedures.

He said that the test centres were set up in Abbottabad, Bahawalpur, Bannu, Dera Ismail Khan, Dera Ghazi Khan, Faisalabad, Gwadar, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Haripur, Hassanabdal, Hyderabad, Karachi, Kharian/Jhelum, Lahore, Larkana, Mirpur, Mirpur Khas, Multan, Muzaffarabad, Nawabshah, Peshawar, Quetta, Rawalpindi/Islamabad, Rahimyar Khan, Sahiwal, Sargodha, Sialkot, Sukkur, and Swat.

The entry exam comprised 200 multiple-choice questions with the candidates given two hours to answer them.

There will be no negative marking while each MCQ carrying five marks, with having 80 Biology questions, Chemistry 60, Physics 40, and English 20.

He said that now the special MDCAT examination for COVID-19 positive students will be held on December 13. Any student who had tested Covid-19 positive during period of November 15, 2020 to November 29, 2020 will be permitted to sit in the special MDCAT exam.

He added only COVID-19 positive applicants will be required to provide their Covid-19 test result to PMC by uploading it at nts.org.pk/PMC. On this they will be immediately deferred to the special MDCAT exam.

The link for uploading the test result will remain operational by November 29, 2020. The special MDCAT exam will be conducted on the same structure and standard as the MDCAT exam being conducted on 29th November, 2020, he added.

He said that the students will use the same roll number however, they will be required to print fresh roll number slips designating the special centers for the special MDCAT exam. NTS will be notifying the deferred applicants via SMS for downloading the slip.

/395