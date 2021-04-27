12,145 people vaccinated against coronavirus

CHICHAWATNI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2021 ) :As many as 12,145 senior citizens and front-line health workers were vaccinated against coronavirus in Sahiwal division.

CEO Health Dr Abdul Majeed Niazi said on Tuesday that 7,691 people were vaccinated in Sahiwal Shelter Centre and 4,454 people were vaccinated at Chichawatni Centre so far.

He said that on the special direction of Deputy Commissioner Babar Bashir, trained staff had been deployed at both the centres to take care of people coming for vaccination, adding that people were being monitored for half an hour after vaccination.

Dr Abdul Majeed said that more vaccine doses arrived at Sahiwal Center on April 25.

He further said that in the wake of rush, arrangements had further been improved at the centre to facilitate the visitors.