121,552 People Provided Emergency Services In March

Muhammad Irfan Published April 02, 2022 | 06:47 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2022 ) :The Punjab Emergency Service Department (PESD) rescued 121,552 victims while responding to 125,943 emergencies with an average response time of seven minutes across Punjab during the last month.

A monthly review meeting, held at Emergency Services Headquarters here on Saturday, was informed that the rescue teams responded to 35,519 road traffic accidents, 72,576 medical emergencies, 1,967 fire incidents, 3,173 crime incidents, 795 animal rescue, 80 drowning incidents, 51 building collapses and 1,1782 miscellaneous incidents in Punjab.

The meeting was informed that 399 people died in 35,519 road traffic crashes in Punjab during the last month.

Out of these traffic crashes, the majority of traffic crashes 8,649 occurred in Lahore in which 51 people died. Similarly, 2,756 accidents took place in Multan, 2,929 in Faisalabad, 2,248 in Gujranwala, 1,281 in Bahawalpur, and 1,060 in Rawalpindi while the remaining 16,596 accidents took place in 30 districts of Punjab. Similarly, the majority of fire incidents took place in major districts i.e., 443 incidents in Lahore, 165 in Faisalabad, 143 in Rahim Yar Khan, 113 in Rawalpindi, 104 in Gujranwala and 101 in Multan.

