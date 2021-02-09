UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

1216 Kanals Land Retrieves In Muzaffargarh

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 09th February 2021 | 02:34 PM

1216 Kanals land retrieves in Muzaffargarh

District administration has retrieved 1216 kanals land from illegal occupants during special operation

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2021 ) :District administration has retrieved 1216 kanals land from illegal occupants during special operation.

Following the direction from Deputy Commissioner Amjid Shoaib Tareen, the officials of different departments including Revenue, Forest and some others were conducted joint raid and recovered land worth millions of rupees.

In Muzaffargarh 484 kanals, 648 in Kot Addu, 80 in Alipur and four kanals were retrieved in Jatoe, said official sources.

The cost of land retrieved in Kot Addu was stated Rs 67.5 million.

According to Deputy Commissioner, the campaign against the illegal occupants will remain continue with full pace. Nobody will be allowed to grab state land.

Related Topics

Muzaffargarh Kot Addu Alipur From Pace (Pakistan) Limited (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

Spanish Minister hails Sheikha Fatima&#039;s effor ..

21 minutes ago

FAB sponsors Emirati law students

21 minutes ago

European stock markets steady at open

2 minutes ago

Cricket: India v England first Test scoreboard

2 minutes ago

COVID-19 cases rise to 2,120 in Mongolia

2 minutes ago

England defeats India in 1st Test match by 227 run ..

60 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.