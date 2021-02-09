1216 Kanals land retrieves in Muzaffargarh

District administration has retrieved 1216 kanals land from illegal occupants during special operation

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2021 ) :District administration has retrieved 1216 kanals land from illegal occupants during special operation.

Following the direction from Deputy Commissioner Amjid Shoaib Tareen, the officials of different departments including Revenue, Forest and some others were conducted joint raid and recovered land worth millions of rupees.

In Muzaffargarh 484 kanals, 648 in Kot Addu, 80 in Alipur and four kanals were retrieved in Jatoe, said official sources.

The cost of land retrieved in Kot Addu was stated Rs 67.5 million.

According to Deputy Commissioner, the campaign against the illegal occupants will remain continue with full pace. Nobody will be allowed to grab state land.