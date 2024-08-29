1216 out of 1230 complaints redressed in one day FESCO courts

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2024) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has claimed to redress 1216 out of 1230 complaints received in its one-day open courts across the region.

FESCO spokesman said here on Thursday that Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Muhammad Amir had directed all Sub-Divisional Officers (SDOs) to arrange open courts daily from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in their offices and ensure redressal of electricity related complaints on top priority basis.

He said that FESCO officers organized open courts in all 147 subdivisions and received 1230 complaints from the electricity consumers. These complaints were relating to over-billing, replacement of defective meters, non-supply of electricity, defects in transformers and delay in new electricity connections.

The FESCO officers redressed 1216 complaints while work on the remaining was under progress.

He said that 404 complaints were received in First Circle Faisalabad and all these were resolved while 309 out of 319 complaints were redressed in Second Circle Faisalabad.

Similarly, 82 complaints were received in Jhang Circle and 127 in Sargodha Circle. All these were redressed.

In Mianwali Circle, 115 complaints were received out of which 111 were resolved whereas 183 complaints were received and redressed in Toba Tek Singh Circle, he added.