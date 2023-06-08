121.75 kanal land of Shahi Bagh retrieved

Over 121.75 kanal encroached lands of Shahi Bagh were reclaimed by the city district administration from occupants

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2023 ) :Over 121.75 kanal encroached lands of Shahi Bagh were reclaimed by the city district administration from occupants.

The reclaimed lands includes 24 kanals of Pardah Bagh and a wedding hall, 34.75 kanal land of the Funland and 63 kanal used by Traffic Police for parking of impounded vehicles and the total area of Shahi Bagh has now increased to over 205 kanal.

According to a spokesman of the city district government, out of 121.7 kanal of reclaimed land, as many as 39.75 kanal was included in Shahi Bagh and 83 kanal was allocated for developing Ladies Park with all modern facilities including indoor and outdoor gyms, jogging tracks and separate playing area for children.

Old fountain tiles have been replaced with super white marble and electricity wires and motors concealed underground to enhance the beauty of the fountains.

Work on the improvement of jogging track, lawns and plantations has been completed and wooden benches, dustbins and a new lighting system were put in place in the park besides the development of a two kilometers soft jogging trail for senior citizens.