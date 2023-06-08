UrduPoint.com

121.75 Kanal Land Of Shahi Bagh Retrieved

Faizan Hashmi Published June 08, 2023 | 10:45 PM

121.75 kanal land of Shahi Bagh retrieved

Over 121.75 kanal encroached lands of Shahi Bagh were reclaimed by the city district administration from occupants

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2023 ) :Over 121.75 kanal encroached lands of Shahi Bagh were reclaimed by the city district administration from occupants.

The reclaimed lands includes 24 kanals of Pardah Bagh and a wedding hall, 34.75 kanal land of the Funland and 63 kanal used by Traffic Police for parking of impounded vehicles and the total area of Shahi Bagh has now increased to over 205 kanal.

According to a spokesman of the city district government, out of 121.7 kanal of reclaimed land, as many as 39.75 kanal was included in Shahi Bagh and 83 kanal was allocated for developing Ladies Park with all modern facilities including indoor and outdoor gyms, jogging tracks and separate playing area for children.

Old fountain tiles have been replaced with super white marble and electricity wires and motors concealed underground to enhance the beauty of the fountains.

Work on the improvement of jogging track, lawns and plantations has been completed and wooden benches, dustbins and a new lighting system were put in place in the park besides the development of a two kilometers soft jogging trail for senior citizens.

Related Topics

Police Electricity Marriage Vehicles Traffic Bagh All From Government

Recent Stories

Rs. 2bn released to KP in form of net hydropower p ..

Rs. 2bn released to KP in form of net hydropower profit

8 minutes ago
 Asif Zardari knows 'how to manage economy': Amjad ..

Asif Zardari knows 'how to manage economy': Amjad Khan

8 minutes ago
 US Supreme Court Strikes Down Alabama Voting Map T ..

US Supreme Court Strikes Down Alabama Voting Map That Threatened to Disenfranchi ..

5 minutes ago
 EU tries to thrash out refugee hosting deal

EU tries to thrash out refugee hosting deal

5 minutes ago
 UN lists suspects behind Israel expulsion of right ..

UN lists suspects behind Israel expulsion of rights lawyer

5 minutes ago
 Association of Churches Hazara organizes Takreem-e ..

Association of Churches Hazara organizes Takreem-e-Shuhada

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.