12176 Smoke Emitting Vehicles Fined

Umer Jamshaid 58 seconds ago Mon 22nd November 2021 | 08:44 PM

12176 smoke emitting vehicles fined

Provincial Transport Department has fined Rs.4913 million to smoke emitting vehicles during October and November

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2021 ) :Provincial Transport Department has fined Rs.4913 million to smoke emitting vehicles during October and November.

The special teams of the department also fined 12176 vehicles while impounded 2472 vehicles for emitting smoke on roads.

According to the spokesperson for the transport department on Monday, the District Regional Transport Authorities (DRTAs) secretaries have been directed to challan and impound smoke emitting vehicles for three days on the direction of Judicial Water and Environment Commission.

The field teams comprising secretary DRTAs, Motor mobile petrol Inspectors ( MMPIs), Motor Vehicle Examinations (MEVs) were vigilantly working to keep a constant check on smoke emitting vehicles under rule 163 of Motor Vehicle Rule 1969.

