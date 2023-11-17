12,181 shops inspected in Narowal

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NAROWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2023) District Officer Industries Narowal Zeeshan Niaz said on Friday that 12,181 inspections were carried out in the district from November 1 to 15 and 890 shopkeepers were found guilty of the law violations.

He said Rs.1,254,000 fine was imposed on these shopkeepers collectively. During the campaign, two cases were registered and 13 people were arrested, he added.