1219 Kanal Land Retrieved, Rs. 5 Million Recovered In Sargodha

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Wed 18th December 2019 | 02:16 PM

Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) has retrieved 1229 kanal state lands, recovered a total Rs.5 million and arrested 13 proclaimed offenders during the last three month

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2019 ) :Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) has retrieved 1229 kanal state lands, recovered a total Rs.5 million and arrested 13 proclaimed offenders during the last three months.

The Regional Director ACE Babar Rehman Warriach said Wednesday that according to the road map of Director ACE Punjab Gohar Nafees and Government of the Punjab the regional anti corruption establishment during ongoing crackdown against fee defaulters, Land Mafia and criminals has arrested 13 POs and recovered Rs. 3.2 million from them.

Regional Director ACE said that during crackdown against Land Mafia the ACE authorities have retrieved a total 1229 kanal commercial and agricultural state lands worth Rs.

1.86 billion from the illegal occupation of land mafia from the region including Sargodha, Mianwali, Bhakhar and Khushab districts.

He told that ACE authorities have also recovered Rs. 1.8 million from the defaulters of different government departments; he said and added that the recovered amount was deposited in government treasury.

He further told that ACE had received a total 807 complaints during the last three months of which 647 were addressed whereas the other 340 were still pending.

On the direction of Prime Minister of Pakistan; Anti Corruption Establishment has launched Special Application for the apprehension of corruption, adding a lay man can report his complaint through the APPs, he added.

