1.219 Million Children Get Polio Vaccine In Faisalabad

Sumaira FH Published January 20, 2023 | 07:42 PM

As many as 1.219 million children under five years of age were administered polio vaccine during the last four days of drive started from January 16 onward in the district

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2023 ) :As many as 1.219 million children under five years of age were administered polio vaccine during the last four days of drive started from January 16 onward in the district.

Chairing a meeting here on Friday, Deputy Commissioner Imran Hamid Sheikh said that a comprehensive micro-plan was devised to achieve 100 percent target of week-long anti-polio drive.

He said the teams of health department had been directed to approach each and every child for administering anti-polio drops to them, adding that special direction was given to the teams to cover children of nomads and Pakhtoon families in the district.

District Health Authority Chief Executive Officer Dr Kashif Mahmood Kamboh and District Health Officer Dr Saqib Munir briefed the meeting while members of UNICEF M&E team, Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Kashif Raza Awan, M&ESpecialist NEOC Zainab Suliman, M&E Officer Hayat Muhammad Khan and DistrictCommunication Officer Tayyab Rafiq also attended the meeting.

