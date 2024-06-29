121st Midshipmen, 29th SSC Course Commissioning Parade 2024 held

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2024) The121st Midshipmen and 29th SSC Course Commissioning Parade 2024 was held at Pakistan Naval academy (PNA)here on Saturday in which 70 Midshipmen and 28 Short Service Commission (SSC) Cadets were graduated. Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf graced the occasion as the chief guest.

While addressing the parade, Chief of the Naval Staff congratulated the newly commissioned officers and their parents for successful completion of their training. He appreciated the parents for instilling the spirit in their children to serve the nation. He lauded Pakistan Naval Academy for imparting quality training to cadets including cadets from friendly Countries and expressed the hope that these cadets from friendly countries will serve as our brand ambassadors to enhance bonds of endearment and affinity.

The Naval Chief highlighted the importance of staying abreast with the latest technologies, advancements in weaponry and technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (Al) driven platforms. He also underscored the contours of perpetual readiness of Pakistan Navy referring to continuous acquisitions of cutting edge technologies and state of the art platforms by Pakistan Navy for guarding the nation’s maritime frontiers.

Earlier in his welcome address, Commandant Pakistan Naval Academy Commodore Muhammad Khalid highlighted the main characteristics of academic and professional training afforded to cadets at the Academy.

Later, the Chief of the Naval Staff gave away awards to the distinction holders. The prestigious Quaid-i-Azam Gold Medal was awarded to Lt Naveed Ahmed PN for being the best all-round Officer throughout the training. Midshipman Abdullah Waheed was declared winner of coveted Sword of Honour; whereas,Midshipman Aftab Ahmed won the Academy's Dirk. Officer Cadet Muhammad Khubaib won Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee Gold Medal. Officer Cadet TMIV THENNAKOON from Sri Lanka was awarded Chief of the Naval Staff Gold Medal, while Commandant Gold Medal was awarded to SSC course Officer Cadet Muhammad Danish. The Proficiency Banner was claimed by Fox’I Squadron.