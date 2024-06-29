121st Midshipmen, 29th SSC Course Commissioning Parade 2024 Held
Muhammad Irfan Published June 29, 2024 | 05:30 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2024) The121st Midshipmen and 29th SSC Course Commissioning Parade 2024 was held at Pakistan Naval academy (PNA)here on Saturday in which 70 Midshipmen and 28 Short Service Commission (SSC) Cadets were graduated. Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf graced the occasion as the chief guest.
While addressing the parade, Chief of the Naval Staff congratulated the newly commissioned officers and their parents for successful completion of their training. He appreciated the parents for instilling the spirit in their children to serve the nation. He lauded Pakistan Naval Academy for imparting quality training to cadets including cadets from friendly Countries and expressed the hope that these cadets from friendly countries will serve as our brand ambassadors to enhance bonds of endearment and affinity.
The Naval Chief highlighted the importance of staying abreast with the latest technologies, advancements in weaponry and technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (Al) driven platforms. He also underscored the contours of perpetual readiness of Pakistan Navy referring to continuous acquisitions of cutting edge technologies and state of the art platforms by Pakistan Navy for guarding the nation’s maritime frontiers.
Earlier in his welcome address, Commandant Pakistan Naval Academy Commodore Muhammad Khalid highlighted the main characteristics of academic and professional training afforded to cadets at the Academy.
Later, the Chief of the Naval Staff gave away awards to the distinction holders. The prestigious Quaid-i-Azam Gold Medal was awarded to Lt Naveed Ahmed PN for being the best all-round Officer throughout the training. Midshipman Abdullah Waheed was declared winner of coveted Sword of Honour; whereas,Midshipman Aftab Ahmed won the Academy's Dirk. Officer Cadet Muhammad Khubaib won Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee Gold Medal. Officer Cadet TMIV THENNAKOON from Sri Lanka was awarded Chief of the Naval Staff Gold Medal, while Commandant Gold Medal was awarded to SSC course Officer Cadet Muhammad Danish. The Proficiency Banner was claimed by Fox’I Squadron.
Recent Stories
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Rain may affect South Africa-India final match today
PTI once again accuses US of toppling elected govt through cipher
Tax fraud in Pakistan now will carry penalty of 5 to 10 years jail
Solar energy big relief amid inflated electricity bills
‘Pakistan wants good ties with US on basis of mutual respect’
Actor Rashid Mahmood cries over inflated electricity bill
There is absolutely no room for extremism in Pakistan. Khawaja Rameez Hasan
Malala renews call for Gaza easefire
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 June 2024
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: South Africa to face India in final match tomorrow
Adele's partner Rich Paul plans major career moves for her
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Nine injured as roof of house caves in10 minutes ago
-
Protesters call-off strike after successful talks with admin10 minutes ago
-
FIA arrests two suspects involved in human trafficking20 minutes ago
-
Four officials suspended on corruption charges30 minutes ago
-
Pakistani researchers win prestigious UK Award for outstanding team impact30 minutes ago
-
Three killed, one injured in Lower Kohistan car accident30 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Post DG visits Sialkot GPO30 minutes ago
-
DC visits SIAL50 minutes ago
-
19 dead,1316 injured in 1187 road accidents in Punjab50 minutes ago
-
DC discusses law, order situation before Muharram1 hour ago
-
297 smoke emitting vehicle impounded1 hour ago
-
CSOs demand activated DRCs with women's participation for equal justice in KP1 hour ago