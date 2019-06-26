121st Philippines independence day celebrated

During the last three years, the bilateral relations between Pakistan and Philippines have reached at the highest level, specially the trade volume has been doubled and hopefully these will improve in the year to come

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2019 ):During the last three years, the bilateral relations between Pakistan and Philippines have reached at the highest level, specially the trade volume has been doubled and hopefully these will improve in the year to come.

These were the views, expressed by guest speakers on the occasion of 121st Philippines Independence day at 70th year of Pakistan Philippines bilateral relations, celebrated here at a hotel, said a statement on Tuesday.

Philippine Ambassador to Pakistan Daniel Espiritu, Honorary Consul General Dr.

Muhammad Imran Yousuf, Chief Secretary Sindh Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah, Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Shallwani, Governor State Bank Syed Baqar Raza and members of business community were also present on the occasion.

In the ceremony cultural show was also presented while the guests were served with delicious Philippines and Pakistani foods.

A cake cutting ceremony was held on the occasion of 121st Independence Day of Philippine here.