UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

122 Arrested For Violating Corona SOPs

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 13th May 2020 | 06:20 PM

122 arrested for violating corona SOPs

District administration here Thursday arrested 112 for violating Standard Operative Procedures (SOPs) against coronavirus prevention

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2020 ) :District administration here Thursday arrested 112 for violating Standard Operative Procedures (SOPs) against coronavirus prevention.

The arrests were made by teams of district administrations led by concerned assistant commissioners from localities of provincial metropolis including University Road, Ring Road, Pishtakhara, Liaqat Bazar, Shafi Market, Gora Bazar, Khyber Bazar, Qissa Khawani and Ashraf Road.

District administration said that strict action would be taken against violators urging people to maintain social distancing and adopt preventive measures to stop corona from further spreading.

Related Topics

Road Market From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Oman Cuts 2020 Budget by Another 5% to Compensate ..

3 minutes ago

Qatar's Daily Tally of COVID-19 Cases Drops by 136 ..

3 minutes ago

Higher education minister presents Rs 4.5 mln for ..

3 minutes ago

Proclaimed offender killed in encounter

3 minutes ago

Several sections of Liaquat University of Medical ..

14 minutes ago

‘2020 has taught us that we plan but God decides ..

29 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.