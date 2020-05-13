122 arrested for violating corona SOPs

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2020 ) :District administration here Thursday arrested 112 for violating Standard Operative Procedures (SOPs) against coronavirus prevention.

The arrests were made by teams of district administrations led by concerned assistant commissioners from localities of provincial metropolis including University Road, Ring Road, Pishtakhara, Liaqat Bazar, Shafi Market, Gora Bazar, Khyber Bazar, Qissa Khawani and Ashraf Road.

District administration said that strict action would be taken against violators urging people to maintain social distancing and adopt preventive measures to stop corona from further spreading.