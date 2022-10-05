122 arrested, weapons recovered

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2022 ) :Police arrested 122 criminals, including 89 proclaimed offenders, during the last month.

A police spokesman on Wednesday said 219 cases were registered against drugs pushers and 39-kg hashish,3.7-kg opium, 0.13-kg heroine and 5,765 bottles of liquor were recovered.

Police arrested 33 court absconders and also also recovered seven kalashnikovs,23 rifles, 41 guns,146 pistols and 1,305 rounds.