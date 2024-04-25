122 Cases Registered Against Accused Involved In Drug Trafficking
On the instructions of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, police teams have accelerated the crackdown against menace of drugs across the Punjab
Anti-narcotics targeted operations have been intensified across the province in reference to the Drug Free Punjab campaign.
IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar said that during the last 24 hours more than 300 raids were conducted on the hideouts of drug dealers across the province including Lahore, 122 cases were registered against the accused involved in drug trafficking and 125 accused were arrested.
As many as 52 kilograms of charas and 1346 liters of liquor were recovered from the possession of the accused.
He further said that during the special campaign that started on February 26, 17251 raids were conducted on the hideouts of drug suspects across the province, adding that 8142 cases were registered against drug dealers and 8631 accused were arrested.
As many as 5497 kg of charas, 97 kg of heroin, 216 kg of opium, 27 kg of Ice, 108183 liters of liquor were recovered from the possession of the accused.
He directed that the ongoing campaign against cruel criminals who poison the young generation should be intensified. RPOs and DPOs should expose all the accused involved in the supply chain and brought to justice, he added.
The IG Punjab further said that big fish involved in inter-provincial drug trafficking should be dealt with iron hands.
Targeted operations should be continued with effective coordination with ANF and other government agencies to eradicate all those.
