PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2021 ) :As many as 122 coronavirus patients are currently under treatment in two general hospitals of Peshawar Lady Reading Hospital and Khyber Teaching Hospital respectively, an official of the health department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa informed journalists here on Sunday.

Giving details about the current situation in the hospital, the health official said that Lady Reading Hospital has admitted 76 patients with coronavirus. The number of patients in ICU has risen to seven in LRH with 400 beds allotted for coronavirus patients.

He said Khyber Teaching Hospital has 106 beds for coronavirus patients and currently coronavirus patients are admitted on 46 beds in Peshawar. The KTH has 25 ventilators for COVID-19 patients. Thirteen patients are in intensive care at the hospital in Peshawar.

There are currently 18 patients being treated at HDU and 15 patients are being treated for Low Oxygen levels, he said, adding, 4 more corona patients have been admitted with the death of a Corona patient has been confirmed.