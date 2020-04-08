122 coronavirus positive cases kept at quarantine centre recovers

About 122 coronavirus positive cases were kept at quarantine centre of Labour Colony, Sukkur have been recovered and returned to their homes, said Commissioner Sukkur Shafique Ahmed Mahesar here on Wednesday

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2020 ) :About 122 coronavirus positive cases were kept at quarantine centre of Labour Colony, Sukkur have been recovered and returned to their homes, said Commissioner Sukkur Shafique Ahmed Mahesar here on Wednesday.

The commissioner has directed the authorities concerned that implementation of Section 144 be ensured strictly. Violation of the government orders would not be tolerated as these steps were taken to protect the lives of the citizens, he maintained.

.