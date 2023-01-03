'122 development schemes to be completed in Faisalabad this year'

UrduPoint.com

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2023 ) :As many as 122, out of 301 development schemes would be completed the end of current fiscal year, said Deputy Director Development Tahir Mehmood.

In a press statement issued here on Tuesday, he said the work on 126 uplift schemes was in progress at a cost of Rs 71 billion in the district.

However, the government had evolved 175 new development schemes for the district under Annual Development Programme 2022-23 which would be completed with an estimated cost of Rs 40 billion.

The government had provided entire funds for 71 old schemes, whereas,Rs10 billion was released for new schemes, he added.

