122 development schemes worth Rs 17.5 billion under execution in Vehari

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Vehari Safdar Hussain Virk said on Tuesday that 122 development schemes worth Rs 17.544 billion were under execution in Vehari district under annual development programme 2022-23.

Presiding over a meeting, DC said that work on 115 schemes was in progress at a good pace to ensure that people would start benefiting from it early.

He said that schemes under execution included four higher education department schemes, one special education scheme, five health schemes, fifteen public building schemes, one Rescue 1122 scheme, 19 road schemes, 58 local government and community development schemes, six water works and services, besides one each of sports and youth affairs, irrigation and forest department. Above mentioned schemes would be completed at a cost of Rs 14.58 billion.

Moreover, 36 new schemes would also be carried out including education flagship programme.