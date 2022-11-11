122 illegal Afghan immigrants arrested

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2022 ) :As many as 122 illegal Afghan immigrants attempting to enter Sindh from Balochistan were arrested by Pakistan Rangers Sindh and Police from Hub check post.

Arrested include 89 men, 13 women and 20 children, according to a spokesman for Rangers on Friday.

For further legal proceedings and their deportation, the arrested illegal immigrants have been handed over to Balochistan government authorities.