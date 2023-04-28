UrduPoint.com

122 LWMC Employees Dismissed From Service Over Absenteeism

Muhammad Irfan Published April 28, 2023 | 06:52 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2023 ) :The management of Lahore Waste Management Company has made major decisions to improve the sanitation system in the city, and strict monitoring is continuing on the instructions of CEO LWMC Babar Sahib Din.

LWMC has issued a notification to dismiss 122 employees due to persistent absenteeism.

As many as 76 regular employees have been sent back to MCL whereas 46 insourced staff has been terminated.

CEO LWMC Babar Sahib Din said that carelessness in the matter of cleanliness of Lahore city will not be tolerated at any cost. The entire system of LWMC is being monitored in a digitalized manner. Attendance of workers in the field, time of vehicle departure, and arrival from workshop are being monitored through modern online applications. In the last 3 months, more than 500 employees have been sent home for taking long leave without notice.

