122 More Test Positive For COVID-19 In Faisalabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 30th March 2021 | 10:27 PM

122 more test positive for COVID-19 in Faisalabad

As many as 122 people were tested positive for COVID-19 in Faisalabad during the last 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2021 ) :As many as 122 people were tested positive for COVID-19 in Faisalabad during the last 24 hours.

According to Health department spokesperson, 793 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sector labs during the period.

He said that 619 corona patients had lost their lives in the district since the outbreak of pandemic. He said that total active cases in Faisalabad were 2,368 while 9,804 patients had so far recovered from the disease.

He said that 550 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital and 85 at the DHQ Hospital for COVID-19 patients. At present, 131 patients, including 53 confirmed ones, were under treatment at the Allied Hospital while 43, including 15 confirmed, were admitted to DHQ Hospital.

More Stories From Pakistan

