122 More Tested Positive For COVID-19 In Faisalabad

Sumaira FH Published January 29, 2022 | 08:28 PM

122 more tested positive for COVID-19 in Faisalabad

As many as 122 more people tested positive for COVID-19 in the district during the last 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2022 ) :As many as 122 more people tested positive for COVID-19 in the district during the last 24 hours. According to the Health Department spokesperson, 1,009 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sector labs during the same period.

He said that total active cases in Faisalabad were 810 while 26,136 patients had so far recovered.

He said that 200 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital, 52 at the DHQ Hospital and 150 at Government General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad for COVID-19 patients. At present, 33 patients were under treatment at the Allied Hospital, 8 at DHQ Hospital and 6 at General Hospital. He said that 763 confirmed patients were isolated at their homes in the district.

