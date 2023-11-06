122 new dengue cases reported in Punjab

Punjab Secretary Health Ali Jan Khan has said that 122 new dengue cases were reported in Punjab during the last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2023) Punjab Secretary Health Ali Jan Khan has said that 122 new dengue cases were reported in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

In a statement issued here on Monday, he said that 51 dengue cases were reported in Lahore, 14 in Rawalpindi, 7 in Multan, 21 in Gujranwala, 18 in Faisalabad, 3 in Sheikhupura, 2 in Narowal and 1 each in Attock, Muzaffargarh, Sahiwal, Okara, Khanewal, and Jhang, during the last 24 hours.

He said that a total of 10,387 dengue virus cases had been reported so far during the current year in 36 districts of the Punjab.

The secretary said that 83 patients were under treatment in different hospitals of the province.

He urged people to adopt precautionary measures and keep their environment clean and dry to protect themselves from dengue. He also asked the citizens to co-operate with the teams of the Health department and approach a free helpline (1033) for information, treatment and complaints.