Open Menu

122 New Dengue Cases Reported In Punjab

Faizan Hashmi Published November 06, 2023 | 08:44 PM

122 new dengue cases reported in Punjab

Punjab Secretary Health Ali Jan Khan has said that 122 new dengue cases were reported in Punjab during the last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2023) Punjab Secretary Health Ali Jan Khan has said that 122 new dengue cases were reported in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

In a statement issued here on Monday, he said that 51 dengue cases were reported in Lahore, 14 in Rawalpindi, 7 in Multan, 21 in Gujranwala, 18 in Faisalabad, 3 in Sheikhupura, 2 in Narowal and 1 each in Attock, Muzaffargarh, Sahiwal, Okara, Khanewal, and Jhang, during the last 24 hours.

He said that a total of 10,387 dengue virus cases had been reported so far during the current year in 36 districts of the Punjab.

The secretary said that 83 patients were under treatment in different hospitals of the province.

He urged people to adopt precautionary measures and keep their environment clean and dry to protect themselves from dengue. He also asked the citizens to co-operate with the teams of the Health department and approach a free helpline (1033) for information, treatment and complaints.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Faisalabad Dengue Punjab Sahiwal Okara Jhang Rawalpindi Gujranwala Sheikhupura Khanewal Muzaffargarh Narowal Attock From

Recent Stories

'This must stop now': UN aid agencies jointly call ..

'This must stop now': UN aid agencies jointly call for ceasefire as Gaza death t ..

17 seconds ago
 Zardari expresses sorrow over martyrdom of soldier ..

Zardari expresses sorrow over martyrdom of soldiers

17 minutes ago
 PUC calls for national unity, action against extre ..

PUC calls for national unity, action against extremism, terrorism

26 minutes ago
 Moldova ruling party candidate fails to win Chisin ..

Moldova ruling party candidate fails to win Chisinau mayoral vote

26 minutes ago
 Caretaker minister highlights hope amid economic c ..

Caretaker minister highlights hope amid economic challenges in real estate proje ..

20 minutes ago
 Sindh Governor enquires health of mother of MQM-P ..

Sindh Governor enquires health of mother of MQM-P leader

20 minutes ago
HCSTSI nominates candidates for FPCCI elections

HCSTSI nominates candidates for FPCCI elections

20 minutes ago
 Jammu Martyrs Day stands as darkest day in Kashmir ..

Jammu Martyrs Day stands as darkest day in Kashmir's history

20 minutes ago
 Balochistan Governor emphasizes for provision of b ..

Balochistan Governor emphasizes for provision of basic facilities to health work ..

20 minutes ago
 Jammu martyrs day observed in Azad Jammu and Kashm ..

Jammu martyrs day observed in Azad Jammu and Kashmir

18 minutes ago
 Diesel truck overturns on RCD Highway; PCG aid amb ..

Diesel truck overturns on RCD Highway; PCG aid ambulance in emergency

18 minutes ago
 Jamal Shah reiterates pledge to preserve Pakistan' ..

Jamal Shah reiterates pledge to preserve Pakistan's diverse culture

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan