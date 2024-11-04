Open Menu

12.2% Of PSDP Allocated To Water Resources: Ahsan Iqbal

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 04, 2024 | 02:56 PM

12.2% of PSDP allocated to water resources: Ahsan Iqbal

Planning minister terms climate change as the biggest challenge for Pakistan, says urgency of situation demands that we move beyond political distractions

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 4th, 2024) Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal on Monday emphasized the importance of adopting latest technology to address the issues of water scarcity and food insecurity.

Ahsan Iqbal termed climate change as the biggest challenge for Pakistan saying that the urgency of situation demands that we move beyond political distractions.

He was addressing a conference in Islamabad. He said Pakistan has least footprint in global carbon emissions, but it is at the receiving end of climate disasters.

Highlighting the government's efforts to address the multifaceted challenges to the country's irrigation system, Ahsan Iqbal said the government has allocated 12.2 percent of the PSDP to water resources in the current fiscal year despite economic challenges.

