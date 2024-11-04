12.2% Of PSDP Allocated To Water Resources: Ahsan Iqbal
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 04, 2024 | 02:56 PM
Planning minister terms climate change as the biggest challenge for Pakistan, says urgency of situation demands that we move beyond political distractions
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 4th, 2024) Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal on Monday emphasized the importance of adopting latest technology to address the issues of water scarcity and food insecurity.
Ahsan Iqbal termed climate change as the biggest challenge for Pakistan saying that the urgency of situation demands that we move beyond political distractions.
He was addressing a conference in Islamabad. He said Pakistan has least footprint in global carbon emissions, but it is at the receiving end of climate disasters.
Highlighting the government's efforts to address the multifaceted challenges to the country's irrigation system, Ahsan Iqbal said the government has allocated 12.2 percent of the PSDP to water resources in the current fiscal year despite economic challenges.
Recent Stories
Iranian FM arrives in Islamabad to hold discussions on ME situation
Dubai Customs Joins UAE Celebrations for 'Flag Day'
Ahmad Zafar Hayat Clinches the Title of 17th Chief of the Naval Staff Amateur Go ..
Realme GT 6 Sells Out Within Hours of Launch on Daraz.pk—More Units to Be Rele ..
SOT Events 2024 Kicks Off in Karachi
PSX reaches 92,062 points on first day of business week
Bushra Bibi bursts into tears in courtroom, says there is no justice at all
IHC orders Islamabad police to launch investigation into recovery case of Intiza ..
Pakistan lose seven wickets for 148 runs in first ODI against Australia
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 November 2024
Rs3.433bn for model bazaars in 13 cities
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Police bust street criminal gang; arrest three2 minutes ago
-
Iranian FM arrives in Islamabad to hold discussions on ME situation2 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 Tank tackles 11 emergencies last week12 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 responds to 9,568 emergencies, rescues 9,215 in Oct12 minutes ago
-
Drug supplier arrested, marijuana recovered22 minutes ago
-
ATS conducts recruitment Test for Cadet Colleges22 minutes ago
-
Civil Society celebrates Diwali at Korangi Fish Harbour32 minutes ago
-
Ahmad Zafar Hayat Clinches the Title of 17th Chief of the Naval Staff Amateur Golf Cup 2024, Whereas ..33 minutes ago
-
KP CM to inaugurate third phase of drug free Peshawar drive on Nov 742 minutes ago
-
SOT Events 2024 Kicks Off in Karachi56 minutes ago
-
27 new dengue cases take rally to 309 in KP1 hour ago
-
PCG seizes hashish worth millions1 hour ago