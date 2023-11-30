Open Menu

122 Power Pilferers Arrested

Faizan Hashmi Published November 30, 2023 | 06:49 PM

Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) teams raided and caught 122 more power pilferers in a day during ongoing operation across the region on Thursday

The taskforce teams raided at various places and got registered cases against 65 power pilferers and caught two power pilferers with red handed, the official sources said.

Over Rs 7.3 million fine was imposed on the pilferers.

