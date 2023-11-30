122 power pilferers arrested

Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) teams raided and caught 122 more power pilferers in a day during ongoing operation across the region on Thursday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2023) Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) teams raided and caught 122 more power pilferers in a day during ongoing operation across the region on Thursday.

The taskforce teams raided at various places and got registered cases against 65 power pilferers and caught two power pilferers with red handed, the official sources said.

Over Rs 7.3 million fine was imposed on the pilferers.

APP/sak