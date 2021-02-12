UrduPoint.com
122 Power Pilferers Nabbed In A Day In South Punjab

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 12th February 2021 | 08:21 PM

122 power pilferers nabbed in a day in South Punjab

Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) teams have caught 122 power pilferers during separate operations throughout South Punjab in a single day, Mepco official said on Friday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) teams have caught 122 power pilferers during separate operations throughout South Punjab in a single day, Mepco official said on Friday.

Mepco teams raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh,Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of over 158,000 electricity units.

A sum of over Rs 2.5 million was imposed as fine of the power pilferers and FIRs were registered against seven of them on charge of tampering with body of meters, direct supply, Installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.

