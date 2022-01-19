UrduPoint.com

122 Power Pilferers Nabbed In A Day In South Punjab

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 19, 2022 | 06:14 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2022 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) have caught 122 power pilferers during separate operations launched throughout the South Punjab in a single day, MEPCO official said on Wednesday.

MEPCO teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh,Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of 1,64,000 electricity units.

A sum of over Rs 2.5 million fine was imposed while eight cases were lodged against the power pilferers over involvement in tampering with body of meters, direct supply, installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.

