122 power pilferers nabbed in a day in South Punjab

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2022 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) have caught 122 power pilferers during separate operations launched throughout the South Punjab in a day, MEPCO official said on Friday.

MEPCO teams accompanying task forces raided different places�in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh,��Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and DG Khan and detected theft of 1,98,000 electricity units.

������ A sum of over Rs 3.9 million fine was imposed on power pilferers over Involvement in tampering with body of meters, direct supply, Installing loop in meters,�slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.������